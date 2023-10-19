TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 1,661 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 56,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,384. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

