TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 19,418 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,418 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises 0.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.60. 49,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,395. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

