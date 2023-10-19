TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 30,259 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,259 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KE were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of KE by 73.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 681,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 289,594 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in KE by 8.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 118,905 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth $962,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in KE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,609,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KE by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lifted their price objective on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 727,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,348. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.90.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

