TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 348 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FCN stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.46. 41,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.22.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

