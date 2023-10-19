TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.29

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 7701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $600.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.26 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter worth about $403,000. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

