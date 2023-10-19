Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2023

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

Shares of LON SHIP opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.43. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.17 ($0.01). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.03.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.