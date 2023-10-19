Udemy’s (UDMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UDMY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Get Udemy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Udemy

Udemy Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 103,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Udemy has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.96 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $398,456.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,104,687 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,697.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 38,350 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $398,456.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,697.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $50,526.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,856.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,705. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 1,637,668 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after buying an additional 922,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Udemy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 855,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.