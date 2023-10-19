UDR (NYSE:UDR) vs. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Head to Head Contrast

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) and UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and UDR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.94 11.39 UDR $1.52 billion 7.78 $86.92 million $1.34 26.72

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 UDR 0 5 10 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $59.21, suggesting a potential upside of 77.11%. UDR has a consensus target price of $45.97, suggesting a potential upside of 28.37%. Given Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than UDR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A UDR 28.00% 11.50% 4.14%

Dividends

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDR pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. UDR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

UDR beats Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,412 apartment homes including 415 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

