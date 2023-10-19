UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. UniFirst updated its FY24 guidance to $6.52-7.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.52-$7.16 EPS.

UniFirst Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UNF traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.63. 3,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,078. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.38. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.84. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $205.59.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter worth $357,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UNF shares. Barclays started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNF

About UniFirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.