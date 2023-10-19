Unigold (CVE:UGD) Shares Down 16.7%

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 2,126,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,185% from the average session volume of 93,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Unigold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.11.
Unigold Company Profile
Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unigold
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.