Unilever PLC (UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on December 8th

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4702 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Unilever has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. Unilever has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

