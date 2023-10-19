Unilever PLC (UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on December 8th

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4702 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Unilever has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.
Unilever Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. Unilever has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $55.99.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
