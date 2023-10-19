Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Announces Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share.

Union Pacific Stock Up 4.4 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $9.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.00.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

