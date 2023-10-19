United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. United Airlines traded as low as $36.08 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 2582652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

