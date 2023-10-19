United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

United States Antimony Stock Down 1.5 %

UAMY stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.56 and a current ratio of 15.89. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 54.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

