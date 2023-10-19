UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Cut by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $536.06 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $496.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.92 and a 200-day moving average of $493.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

