USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,648 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,424,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 240,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP remained flat at $96.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,671. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.