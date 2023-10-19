USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 921 Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVLV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $56.07.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.