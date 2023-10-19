USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 363,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 135,587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FBND traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.60. 102,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

