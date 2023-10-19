USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $2,490,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 74,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 298,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $70.32. 402,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,198. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

