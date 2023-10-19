USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,777.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,863. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

