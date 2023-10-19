USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 130,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,229 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.32. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

