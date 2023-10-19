USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises 1.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 28.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,109,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 245,668 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,369,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 894,646 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.