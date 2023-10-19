USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,173,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,893,727. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.46 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

