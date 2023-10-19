USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 142,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 134,737 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000.

FNCL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,460. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $52.66.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

