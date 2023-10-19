USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $208.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.21 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

