USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 941,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,061. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

