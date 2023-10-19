USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after buying an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AGG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.83. 1,364,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,457. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.83 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

