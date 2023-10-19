USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,238,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after buying an additional 110,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter.

MGC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,561. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $162.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.74.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

