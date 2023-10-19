USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

