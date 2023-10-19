USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,178.0% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,519,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,775 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,765,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,342,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFAX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 64,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,863. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.