USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $13.61 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 867,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,203,000 after buying an additional 66,260 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 836,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.