USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.09. 700,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,405. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

