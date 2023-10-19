USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 121,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 30,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,804,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.77. The company had a trading volume of 215,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.91 and a one year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

