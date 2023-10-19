USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,943 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,929,000 after acquiring an additional 577,325 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,182 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 387,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,947. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

