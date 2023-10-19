USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 75,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,896. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.