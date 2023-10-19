USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.9% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,824 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 78,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 944,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,778. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

