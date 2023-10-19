USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.98. 49,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

