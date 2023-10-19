USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.36. 666,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

