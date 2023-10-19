USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.92. 1,567,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,127. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $23.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

