USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $749,000 Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,318,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 524,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 529,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,684. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

