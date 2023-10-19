USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,630.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 271,001 shares during the period.

DFCF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,847. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

