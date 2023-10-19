USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day moving average of $144.80. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $127.79 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

