USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter.

EBND stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.46. 18,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,708. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

