USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.58 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

