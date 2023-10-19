USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,832 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 117,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

