USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,488 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.12. 104,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

