USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 818 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,035,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,280,000 after acquiring an additional 503,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after buying an additional 175,211 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 270,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. 5,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,509. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

