USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.43. 562,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.