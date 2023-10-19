USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.85. 267,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,142. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.43 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

