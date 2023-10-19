USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $27.95. 6,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $631.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

